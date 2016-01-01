Adobe Acrobat Reader DC
A version of Reader is not available for this configuration.
About:
Adobe Acrobat Reader DC software is the free global standard for reliably viewing, printing, and commenting on PDF documents.
And now, it's connected to the Adobe Document Cloud − making it easier than ever to work across computers and mobile devices.
It's the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content, including forms and multimedia.
Optional offer:
Terms & conditions:
By clicking the "Download now" button, you agree to the automatic installation of updates to Adobe Acrobat Reader DC, and to the Adobe Software Licensing Agreement.